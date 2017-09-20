Cheney family safely escapes house fire

CHENEY, Wash.—Cheney residents escaped a house fire safely Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to a house fire on Wolfe Road shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters said four adults and one infant were asleep in the home when the fire started.

Reports said everyone made it out of the home safely.

