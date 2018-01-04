CDA detectives ask for help to identify remains found at bottom of rock quarry

Sketch courtesy of Coeur d'Alene PD.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the remains of a man who was found dead near the bottom of a rock quarry on Kathleen Avenue on September 3.

Officials said in a release the remains had been in the quarry for about two to three years before being discovered. Police previously said two children found the bones and some clothing while exploring.

Detectives said the remains belongs to a Caucasian man somewhere between 30 and 50 years old. He had a small to average build and was missing several teeth. They said one top front tooth was turned sideways.

Officials said the man was found with a dark colored Nike t-shirt,a s well as tan and brown Russell brand athletic shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers at 208-769-2320.



