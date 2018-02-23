Woman accused of ramming into barrier near White House had previous arrests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman intentionally drove her van into a security barrier near the White House on Friday, the Secret Service said. They also reported it’s not Jessica Ford's first encounter with agents.

The security barrier is located at 17th and E Streets. The Secret Service said Ford did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.

A witness told WUSA9 reporter John Henry he saw the van ram into the barrier.

“The person kept trying to push through the barricade,” he recalled. “The tires were burning rubber, they were smoking a lot.”

The @SecretService says it arrested a 35-yo woman from LaVergne, TN for intentionally ramming her van into a barricade near the White House. They say they have arrested her before in that same area too. This man witnessed the entire scene. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/ClmzzuDLtH — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) February 23, 2018

She was immediately taken into custody. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The Secret Service said this isn’t the first time agents have encountered Ford near the White House.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The 35-year-old from LaVergne, Tenn. has had previous incidents near the presidential home, which also resulted in arrests and charges.

The White House complex has returned to normal operations.

© 2018 WUSA-TV