Bullet that killed slain deputy fired from 175 feet away, sheriff's office says

Daniel McCartney, as a member of the Hoquiam Police Department, attenting a National Night Out event. (Credit: Hoquiam Police Department)

Ballistics tests show the bullet that killed Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was fired from a handgun that was located 175 feet away from McCartney.

The bullet was also tied to the handgun of suspect Frank William Pawul, 32, according to results released Tuesday by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“The one round that hit our deputy hit him in the worst possible spot ever,” Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ed Troyer said at a news conference in January. “Our deputy was wearing a vest, but it did not matter in this case. It was above the vest, and it’s really unfortunate.”

Pawul faces charges of murder in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He will appear in court Tuesday where prosecutors will decide if he will be charged with aggravated murder in the first degree.

McCartney was shot while responding to a burglary call in the Frederickson area on January 7. He later died from his injuries.

Two other suspects – Brenda Kaye Troyer, 52, and Samantha Dawn Jones, 29 – have been charged in connection to the shooting and burglary. A fourth suspect, Henry Carden, was found dead at the scene.

The Washington State Crime Laboratory is performing further testing.

