Boy who beat cancer gets Seattle superhero adventure

Spider-Man and Mason Nettleton talk about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

A 7-year-old boy who was diagnosed with kidney cancer when he was 4 years old got a VIP superhero experience in Seattle on Tuesday.

Mason Nettleton, from Covington, dressed up as Spiderman and visited the city’s top destinations, before attending a special screening of the new movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opens in theaters on July 7.

Nettleton was diagnosed with kidney cancer when he was 4 years old, and battled the disease at Seattle Children’s. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and doctors declared him cancer-free when he was 6 years old.

To celebrate, Nettleton stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle, where he met with chef Ethan Stowell, before heading to the Space Needle observation deck.

"It's real nice just to sit back, relax, reflect, and just enjoy ourselves," said Jake Nettleton, Mason's dad.

An Audi whisked him to Safeco Field to walk out onto the field during Mariners batting practice.

Nettleton’s special day ended at AMC Pacific Place, where he and his family watched the new Spiderman film.

The adventure was courtesy of Sony Pictures, along with the Seattle companies and attractions that hosted Nettleton and his family for a visit.

"To have a day like this where we’re celebrating life, celebrating health, celebrating friends and family, it's really amazing," said Briana Nettleton, Mason's mom.

