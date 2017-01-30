A photo showing Gordon Myre of Boise shoveling snow this winter has gone viral and inspired many. (Photo: Gordon Myre)

BOISE - A Boise man is proving that this winter's unprecedented snowfall is no match for a little determination.

Gordan Myre has multiple sclerosis, but that hasn't kept him from going out and taking on the snow in front of his house.

A photo of Myre shoveling his driveway while sitting in a motorized scooter picked up hundreds of comments and thousands of likes and shares on Facebook. It has inspired many in our community as we all deal with the downside of the winter weather.

"There are so many people who get a diagnosis of this disease and say I'm going to sit in my chair and do nothing now," Myre said. "I don't think so. I can still one hand it and throw it up into the snow pile."

Diagnosed with MS 27 years ago, Myre says his attitude toward the affliction is what keeps him strong. He's determined to live life to the fullest. And he does.

"I'm a die-hard competitive person so I can't let MS beat me," he said.

When the snow began falling (and kept falling) earlier this month, Myre was out shoveling snow on his scooter.

"I'll fall down with the best of them and get back up and start over again," he said.

After the photo of Myre shoveling went viral, he said he enjoyed reading all of the comments.

"I couldn't believe what I was reading, that people were so inspired by seeing me do things," he said.

The comments praised Myre for his determination to battle the snow: "Hats off to this man for a job well done," read one comment. "He is a wonderful example to all," read another.

While many people are just now finding inspiration from Myre, his daughter Hannah says its what he's always done.

"Every day he goes out, he's always touching someone different," she said.

Myre volunteers at three local schools during the week. And he rides his hand cycle like a boss, participating in Bike MS.

He also takes part in the MS Walk every year with his team, named Gordy's Dream Team. Over the years, his team has raised thousands of dollars to help find a cure for MS. He's always looking for new members, so if you'd like to join, visit his team page.

As for this snowy winter, Myire says he and his shovel are ready for more.

"If it snows I will scoop it, so bring it, I'm going to win," he said with confidence. "I just want people to know that just because you have MS, life is not over."



