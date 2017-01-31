Boise becomes 'welcoming city' but not 'sanctuary city'

6. Boise, Idaho (Photo: Custom)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Boise City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution affirming the city's role as a welcoming community and a community of refuge.

Other news organizations report the resolution passed Tuesday declares "the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city's economic and social life."

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter says the resolution "is a re-affirmation of who we are and what we are as a city."

The resolution says Boise "has welcomed refugees seeking new homes, safety, freedom, and opportunity" since the 1970s.

The resolution does not make Boise a sanctuary city, which protects immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal permission. Trump has signed an order to crack down on such cities by cutting federal funding.

