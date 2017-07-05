Body recovered in Lake Chelan believed to be UW student

CHELAN, Wash. - Chelan County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Chelan County Fire District 7 officials responded to Lake Chelan on Wednesday to recover a body believed to be 23-year-old Donghoon Lee.

Lee disappeared on June 20 while swimming with friends in Lake Chelan.

The original report stated Lee started experiencing difficulties while swimming. Others from the group attempted to throw him a flotation device but were unsuccessful before he sank beneath the surface. The group of friends was unable to locate him.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded with multiple vessels, along with rescue swimmers from Chelan Fire, but were unable to locate Lee.

The search continued with two divers from Chelan County and seven to eight volunteer divers from Steven’s County along with underwater camera equipment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A boater in the area observed the body and called 911 on Wednesday. Officials said the body has been turned over to Chelan County Coroner's Office and the South Korean Consulate has notified Lee's family.

Lee was on break from attending the University of Washington on a Student Visa from South Korea.

