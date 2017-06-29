Boating safety tips come just in time for summer

Photo courtesy of Dena Roth.

SPOKANE, Wash.—Summer is in full swing and people are heading out onto the water.

Boating is a fun way to beat the heat and get out there. However, boating fun in the sun does come with some dangers. KREM 2 put together some tips and tricks on how to stay safe this summer.

Always wear a life jacket

Your life jacket should fit properly and be properly secured. Life jackets are the single most important pieces of equipment you could take out onto the water.

Be weather wise

It’s important to always check local weather before heading out onto the water. If you notice darkening clouds, changing winds or a sudden drop in temperature, it’s best to play it safe and head to shore.

Have a plan

And keep people included in your plan! Let somebody know where you’re going and for how long. It’s always a smart idea to have a trip itinerary and share it with somebody. It doesn’t hurt to have a Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) with you.

Use Common Sense

Using common sense for speed and safety can be the best tactic to stay safe when boating.

Education

Educating yourself about your boat, the water and safety from an expert could save your life.

Washington State Parks and Recreation reported 108 boating accidents in 2015. Out of those 108 accidents 29 were fatal and 67 did not have any boating education.

© 2017 KREM-TV