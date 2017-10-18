KREM
Boaters climb I-90 bridge after boat capsizes

A small boat that capsized floats in Lake Washington next to the I-90 floating bridge, Oct. 18, 2017. People who were in the boat climbed up a steel pipe next to the bridge.

Travis Pittman , KING 2:30 PM. PDT October 18, 2017

Boaters who were on a small boat that capsized on Lake Washington Wednesday climbed out of the water and up onto the Interstate 90 floating bridge.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. next to the eastbound lanes near the east highrise of the bridge.

The boaters climbed up a pipe on the side of the bridge to safety. A Mercer Island police marine unit recovered the capsized vessel, identified as either a small row boat or a kayak.

