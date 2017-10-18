Boaters climb I-90 bridge after boat capsizes

A person who capsized in a boat in Lake Washington climbs up a pipe on the Interstate 90 floating bridge near Mercer Island, Wash., Oct. 18, 2017. (Credit: Washington State Patrol)

Boaters who were on a small boat that capsized on Lake Washington Wednesday climbed out of the water and up onto the Interstate 90 floating bridge.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. next to the eastbound lanes near the east highrise of the bridge.

The boaters climbed up a pipe on the side of the bridge to safety. A Mercer Island police marine unit recovered the capsized vessel, identified as either a small row boat or a kayak.

Boaters have a capsized vessel on the south side of the EB lanes of I-90. Occupants climbing out of the water. pic.twitter.com/Ze5ytNXqwM — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 18, 2017

Please be patient while Troopers and aid personnel work to assist boaters and address capsized vessel! pic.twitter.com/k5yGx1m9QY — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 18, 2017

Vessel appears to be a small sized kayak or row boat. Aid personnel working to resolve the problem. pic.twitter.com/NfiSnr7y5a — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 18, 2017

Mercer Island Marine units have removed the capsized vessel from the water. Fire & Aid personnel on scene assessing boaters. #patience!! https://t.co/JiG8pHOJDm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 18, 2017

