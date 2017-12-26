Bellevue woman, 93, knitting blankets for cats awaiting homes

The holiday season is all about spreading joy.

Emma Eng has sure found a way to do just that -- one blanket at a time. She’s up to 40 and counting.

Emma is 93 years old and a resident of Bellevue’s Bellettini Retirement community.

“It’s something to do. It keeps my hands busy and my brain engaged,” she said.

These days Emma is knitting blankets. Lots of them.

“Emma got the idea that she wanted to make custom blankets for her four-legged friends waiting for adoption,” said Pam McFadden, sales and marketing director of The Bellettini. She’s referring to the cats at Seattle’s Humane Society in Bellevue.

“These cats are waiting to be adopted,” said Emma.

And thanks to Emma they get to cuddle with these gifts of love.

“Without question. I mean security blankets go hand in hand, “ said Melody Stone, Adoption Manager at Seattle’s Humane Society. “That’s exactly how cats see them as. They’re pleasure. They’re warmth. They’re everything.”

Emma’s labor of love just in time for Christmas.

