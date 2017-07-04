KREM
Close

Bear attack closes Priest Lake trails

KREM 1:35 PM. PDT July 04, 2017

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho— A reported bear attack closed hiking trails  the Priest Lake Tuesday.

Bonner County Emergency Services reported the trails were closed on their Facebook page. 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories