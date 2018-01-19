Bald eagle shot, killed near Snohomish, $4,000 reward offered

The Sarvey Wildlife Center is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who shot a bald eagle (Photo: Sarvey Wildlife Center) (Photo: Cartmill, Elise)

A wildlife center north of Seattle is offering a $4,000 reward for information about who shot a bald eagle.



Sarvey Wildlife Center got a call Wednesday from someone who said they heard gunshots and saw an eagle fall to the ground near Snohomish.



Wildlife center staff brought the eagle estimated to be about a year old to the center for medical care.



Officials said Thursday that the eagle died overnight.



Eagles are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.



"What happened yesterday to this eagle was senseless, illegal, and incomprehensible," Sarvey said in a statement.

Sarvey was initially offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to successful prosecution, but said Thursday a veteran generously offered to double it. On Friday, another generous donor allowed the center to double the reward again.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 425-883-8122 ext. 222 or the state Department of Fish and Wildlife at 360-902-2928.

The Sarvey Wildlife Center is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who shot a bald eagle (Photo: Sarvey Wildlife Center) (Photo: Cartmill, Elise)

© 2018 KING-TV