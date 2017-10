A friend shared these photos of Carrie Parsons, who was from Bainbridge Island and worked in Seattle. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Gibson, Ryan)

One of the 59 people killed in Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas was a woman from Bainbridge Island who was living in West Seattle.

Carrie Parsons' brother posted on Facebook Monday that Carrie died of her injuries in the shooting.

Parsons was a staffing manager in Seattle. according to her Facebook and LinkedIn profiles.

