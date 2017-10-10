Balloon leaves 6,000 without power in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash,-- Avista Utilities reported a power outage affected about 6,000 customers near Division and Francis in north Spokane Tuesday morning.
Officials with Avista said a mylar ballon came in contact with a distribution line and caused power to go out in the area.
Power was restored to all customers by 9:45 a.m.
Avista reported the outage just before 8:00 a.m.
Officials with Avista urged people to use the power outage map and resources on their website for future outages.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs