Balloon leaves 6,000 without power in Spokane

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

SPOKANE, Wash,-- Avista Utilities reported a power outage affected about 6,000 customers near Division and Francis in north Spokane Tuesday morning.

Officials with Avista said a mylar ballon came in contact with a distribution line and caused power to go out in the area.

Power was restored to all customers by 9:45 a.m.

Avista reported the outage just before 8:00 a.m.

Officials with Avista urged people to use the power outage map and resources on their website for future outages.

