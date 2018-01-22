Avalanche warning for west slopes of Cascades

(Credit: Thinkstock)

The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the west slopes of the Washington Cascades including Snoqualmie and White passes.

Snow showers are expected to increase in the Cascades Monday night into Tuesday with the snow level near 2,500 feet. Pass temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s

The National Weather Service says Mount Baker has received more than four feet of snow since late last week.

The snow will be piling up in the Cascades over the next few days.

NAC says very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and get worse into Tuesday night. Backcountry travel should be avoided.

Avalanche danger is considered high on the west slopes and "considerable" on the east slopes. In the Olympics, avalanche danger is high both above and near the treeline, and "considerable" below the treeline.

Tree-well and snow immersion dangers are also expected to increase. Anybody traversing the mountains is advised to stay in constant communication with their travel partners.

A graphic from the Northwest Avalance Center shows high avalanche warning on the west slopes of the Cascades and considerable avalanche danger on the east slopes, Jan. 22, 2018. (Credt: Northwest Avalanche Center)

