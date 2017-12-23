SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said they arrested a woman in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting at an apartment complex on the lower South Hill.

Anne M. Carpenter, 23, is facing charges in connection to the shooting.



59-year-old Danette Kane was killed and another person was critically injured in the shooting on West 10th Avenue.

The suspect ran away from the scene. Carpenter was arrested near Northtown Friday night.



"What I can stress to the community is we are so thankful for their help in this with all of the tips they have provided," said John O'Brien, SPD spokesman. "They should feel safer today than they did Tuesday."



Jeremy Logan lives in the apartment complex where the shooting happened. He moved to Spokane three years ago. He said the victim, Danette Kane, was the owner of the apartment complex.



"We know her fairly well. She is here regularly but doesn't live here full time she has another house in Montana," said Logan. "She is friendly and we get along with her really well always been nice always been kind."



Carpenter is at the Spokane County Jail on one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree assault.

PREVIOUS: Police release sketch of person of interest in lower South Hill shooting

A woman was arrested in connection to lower South Hill murder/assault. Spokane Police said there is no further threat to the public and thanks the community for their help in finding the suspect. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/acGNHzdL6g — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) December 23, 2017





© 2017 KREM-TV