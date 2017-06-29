Army Corps warns boaters about debris on Lake Pend Oreille

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho --- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warns Lake Pend Oreille boaters about floating debris.

Logs and floating debris have been reported passing through a break in the shear boom system at Clark Fork Drift Facility, said the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. Boaters and the public should take caution.

Floating and submerged logs and debris can be a safety hazard for boating activities in many waterbodies, including Lake Pend Oreille, said the ACE. Boaters and people on or in the lake should always be aware of these hazards. The Corps tries to reduce the number of floating and submerged logs and debris through use of the Clark Fork drift yard, total elimination of these dangers is not possible, said the ACE. There are planned repairs to the breach at the Clark Fork drift yard, that will take place as the river flow decreases, according to a press release from the Army.

The current plan by the Corps is to keep the lake above 2,061 feet above sea level through the fourth weekend of September.

The Corps of Engineers is the largest provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the nation. Lake Pend Oreille is one of 403 lakes and river projects in 43 states on which the Corps provides a diverse range of recreational opportunities.

