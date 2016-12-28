ARLINGTON, Tex. --- An Arlington police officer is receiving lots of praise from social media after his encounter with a teen boy.

The officer found the teenager smoking weed in the parking lot of a movie theater.

According to the video circulating on social media, the officer allowed the teen to do push- ups versus taking him to jail.

Raiza Paradez posted the video to Facebook and it has been shared hundreds of times with people commenting on how proud they are of the officer's actions.

