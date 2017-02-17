Arizona Snowbowl introduces adorable addition to ski patrol team

Ava the Arizona Snowbowl ski patrol dog. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Snowbowl is adding a new member to its ski patrol team who's on track to be one of the "ruff-est" search-and-rescue dogs in the state of Arizona.

Her name is Ava and she is the first ski patrol dog to ever work at Arizona Snowbowl.

"About 90 percent of avalanche danger areas do in fact have search-and-rescue dogs," Ava's owner and trainer Hailey Hagerty said.

She is 11 weeks old and has been training for four hours a day since she arrived in Arizona two weeks ago.

"Right now, we're getting her used to riding chair lifts and snowmobiles," Hagerty said.

But the training doesn't stop there. Ava is slowly learning to use her nose to sniff out human scent with objects buried in the snow.

"She thinks it's a game because she's digging for a toy, but we associate the two with a high-reward system," Hagerty said.

There is still a lot for Ava to learn before we will see her out on the slopes assisting the ski patrol team in action.

"This is just the beginning of a long process," Hagerty said.

If all goes according to plan, Hagerty's plan is to have Ava certified within the next two years.

