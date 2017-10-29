Four shot by 'Santa Claus' at North Austin Halloween party, police say

AUSTIN - A man dressed as Santa Claus allegedly shot four people at a Halloween party Sunday.

Austin Travis County EMS said they responded to the 5500 block of Avenue F just after 6:30 a.m.

According to APD, three people were transported with serious injuries, but they're expected to be okay. One victim refused transport.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a Santa Claus costume, was known to the victims. He was taken into custody and police believe he acted alone.

The incident is being investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

