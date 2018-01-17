An Irish company is looking to hire someone to cuddle cats

Have you dreamed of living in Ireland? Have you dreamed of a career in cuddling cats?

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a cat cuddler. You can view the job posting here.

The job description reads:

The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time. They need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients. An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.

If this sounds like you, send a resume and cover letter to this email address: hello@justcats.ie

Apply meow before the job is taken!

