Amtrak derailment caused by human error: speed

There were no fatalities or serious injuries after an Amtrak train derailed in Steilacoom, Wash., Sunday, July 2, 2017. (Photo: Larry Tellinghuisen)

Human error caused an Amtrak passenger train to derail as it headed north along the Washington state coast.



Some of the 267 passengers suffered only minor injuries in the derailment Sunday in Steilacoom, a town about 45 miles (73 kilometers) south of Seattle. Some of the injured passengers were treated at a local hospital and released.



Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said Thursday the train failed to slow down to the 40 mph (64 kph) speed limit while approaching the Chambers Bay drawbridge. As a result, a special switch designed to avoid a catastrophe if the drawbridge is open as a train approaches was activated.



That sent the locomotive and baggage car and four passenger cars off the track, she said.



Graham says the train's engineer was removed from his post.

