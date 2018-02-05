American Heart Association recommends more water, less sodium for a healthy heart

SPOKANE, Wash. – The American Heart Association has a lengthy checklist for a heart-healthy diet, including plenty of fruits of vegetables, skinless fish and poultry, nuts, and non-tropical vegetable oils, to name a few.

There are two cheap AHA recommendations you can institute for your heart health right now: Drink more water and take in less sodium.

Kicking off #KREMHeartHealth week looking into diet, and two easy & cheap changes you can make TODAY for a world of difference: take in more water, and less sodium. pic.twitter.com/wq1CvtK3pW — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 5, 2018

When you are well-hydrated, your heart can more easily pump blood through your body and your muscles will work more efficiently.

Each body is different in terms of water needs, so the AHA says your urine is the best indicator. If it is pale to clear, that means you are well-hydrated.

Americans consume far too much sodium. The AHA says the ideal limit for most adults is 1,500 milligrams per day but the average American consumes 3,400 milligrams.

A lower sodium intake can result in lower blood pressure, which is why the AHA says even cutting back on sodium a bit can go a long way in improving your heart health.



