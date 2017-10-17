Amazon Studios head Roy Price steps down amid harassment claims

Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic

SAN FRANCISCO — The head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, stepped down Tuesday, five days after being suspended over allegations of sexual harassment according to CNN.

Price was the powerful chief of Amazon's prolific television and movie studio.

His fall began last week, when Isa Hackett, the producer with the Amazon Studios' hit series The Man in the High Castle, accused him of repeatedly and insistently propositioning her in 2015.

Hackett said she told Amazon about the issues at the time. She is a producer and the daughter of writer Philip K. Dick, on whose novel the series was based.

Price's resignation is the latest Hollywood bombshell after Harvey Weinstein was accused by multiple women of harassment, assault and rape.

Weinstein was fired from the company he founded, The Weinstein Company, removed from the board and stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars.



A version of this story originally appeared on USA Today.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM