Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 due to complications from surgery, according to a statement issued to CBS News by a family representative.

Paxton’s prolific career has spanned over four decades and includes dozens of films like The Terminator, Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic.

The statement says, ‘Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.’

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their husband and father.

