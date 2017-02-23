Accused church arsonist released into custody of his mother

BOISE --- A North Idaho man accused of setting fire to a catholic church in Bonners Ferry was released from federal custody, as he faces two federal indictments.

Shane Rucker, 33, was arrested last week after being indicted for destruction of religious property and using fire to damage or destroy religious property.

St. Ann’s Catholic Church was destroyed last April in a fire.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan confirmed Rucker had a slew of conditions for his release, including GPS monitoring and being released to the custody of his mother, that he would have to abide by ahead of his trial.

A federal jury indicted Rucker of setting fired to the church because of the religious character of the property, which is in violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus five years of supervision.

Church leaders told media the congregation was meeting in three trailers pushed together earlier this month. He said the church received $1.8 million from its insurance policy but is raising funds to cover the rest of the estimated $2.5 million cost to rebuild.





