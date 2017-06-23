A Liberty Lake man dies after a CDA crash earlier this week

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A Liberty Lake man died Thursday from injuries suffered in a crash south of Coeur d’Alene on Monday.

The crash occurred on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road around three p.m. The 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger in a grey 2016 Ford Escape, according to the Idaho State Police.

Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and did not yield to the maroon 1996 Toyota Previa that was driving by, said the police report. The Toyota struck Davis on the driver’s side of the vehicle and Davis was the only person transported to the hospital for injuries, according to police.

Davis died from his injuries at Kootenai Health on June 23, four days after the crash.

All people involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KREM-TV