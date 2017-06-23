A Coeur d'Alene barbershop is offering cool designs for Hoopfest

photo by Amanda Roley

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A Coeur d’Alene barbershop is offering hair cut designs from stars to basketballs for Hoopfest.

“A Thin Line” barbershop is helping some Hoopfest participants to look as good as they can with stylish hair designs shaved into their heads.

Hoopfest teams usually have something like matching t-shirts or jerseys, but Hercules Gaines, from “A Thin Line,” hopes they come by the shop to take it up a notch. He’s not just giving customers a fresh cut, he’s giving them thin line designs.

“I had to do it because I was the only one in town that could do it. So once the word got out that I was doing designs...everyone came running," said Gaines.

Jaylen Burkett, basketball player from North Idaho College, came to the shop Friday for a Hoopfest themed designed.

“I'm coming out to Hoopfest this weekend to support the guys and support the little kids. We host a camp every year and so they like to see us come cheer for them,” said Burkett.

The barbershop offers several designs for customers, they can do stars, a basketball net or even the Seahawks logo.

“I’ve done that one so many times I can do it with my eyes closed,” said Gaines.

Whatever design you want, Hercules could be the right guy to give you the look you want.

