A Coast Guard helicopter rescued two mariners around 30 miles west of Grays Harbor

052411_coast_guard_7 (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE, Wash --- The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from a vessel taking on water 30 miles west of Grays Harbor, Washington, Wednesday afternoon.

The two mariners were transported by a Coast Guard aircrew to Air Station Astoria around a little before six p.m.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center responded to a request for assistance a little after two p.m. from the owner of an 87-foot yacht named Le Enterprise, according to the Coast Guard’s press release.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on the scene and safely hoisted the mariners. Crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Gray’s Harbor were diverted to the scene to assist if needed, said the press release.

After the helicopter assisted the mariners, the Motor Lifeboat crew returned to base while the Swordfish remained on the scene to keep an eye on the sinking vessel’s condition.

No word on the mariner’s condition at this point.

