80,000 gallons of untreated sewage spills into Columbian River

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - About 80,000 gallons (302,800 liters) of feces, urine and laundry waste rushed into the Columbia River on Wednesday.

The Columbian reports that the untreated sewage spewed into the river while a contractor was calibrating pumps at Vancouver's Westside Wastewater Treatment facility.

This is the second such spill into the river in the past four weeks. The first release was about 400,000 gallons (1,500,000 liters) of raw sewage and 110,000 gallons (416,400 liters) of partially treated sewage.

Vancouver Public Information Officer Loretta Callahan said the spills are not related.

The Department of Ecology is investigating both incidents. The city could be directed to make specific fixes or receive a notice of violation. A fine is also a possibility.

