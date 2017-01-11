8 AM: President-elect Trump holds news conference

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Trump is speaking from New York, weeks after his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump was originally scheduled to hold a press conference Dec. 15, but canceled after the media began to question how he planned to turn over his business to his children and the blind trust presidents normally create.

This will be the first press conference Trump has held since July 27, though he has answered questions from reporters in informal settings.

