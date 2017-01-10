President Obama will give his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. PT.

The president chose to give his speech from his hometown Chicago, in the McCormick Place convention center. It’s known as the largest in North America, and is just four miles from Grant Park, where Obama gave his 2008 victory speech.

People stood in freezing temperatures for hours Saturday morning to get free tickets to the event. Chicago newspapers reported that by noon, the tickets were being sold online for $5,000.

"The president's committed to delivering a forward-looking speech that will examine briefly the significant progress that our country has made in the last eight years," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Monday. "But it will take a closer look at — and spend more time talking about — what the president believes is necessary for us to confront the challenges that lie ahead."

Earnest said he expected the Chicago trip to be Obama's last trip outside Washington as president.

