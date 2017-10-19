587,000 wind-up musical toys recalled

Kids Preferred is issuing a voluntary recall on 587,000 wind-up musical toys due to a choking hazard. (Photo: Kids Preferred)

KUSA - Nearly 600,000 wind-up musical toys are being recalled by toymaker Kids Preferred.

The company is voluntarily recalling the toys due to a choking risk. Kids Preferred says they have received six reports of the wind-up handle detaching from the toy, but no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at Target, Walmart, Carter's and other stores nationwide from January 2016 to August 2017 for between $11 and $20.

The recalled plush toys are in various cat, dog, elephant, giraffe, zebra, owl, monkey, unicorn, bunny, lamb and dinosaur shapes.

See photos and model numbers of all the recalled toys here.

If you bought one of the toys, Kids Preferred says to take it away from small children and visit KidsPreferred.com for a free replacement toy.

© 2017 KUSA-TV