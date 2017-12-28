6 treated after van jumps curb, hits building in downtown Seattle

Photo: Seattle Fire

A van drove into a building at 5th Ave. and Pine St. in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

Six people, including the van driver, were injured in the incident just after 12 p.m. according to Seattle Fire Department officials.

Five were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One male pedestrian is in critical condition, and the other four were in satisfactory condition. The condition of the sixth patient was unknown.

Seattle Police Department detectives believe the driver suffered some type of medical episode causing the van to jump the curb outside of the Gap and hit the building.

Southbound lanes of 5th Ave. from Olive Way to Pike St. were blocked as Seattle Police traffic collision detectives investigated. The roadway was opened just before 2:45 p.m.

