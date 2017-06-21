360 VIDEO: Twin Falls BASE jumper breaks world record

BASE jumper Miles Daisher breaks unofficial world record for most jumps in 24 hours

TWIN FALLS - According to those who keep track of these things, Mount Everest has been summited by nearly 4,500 different people nearly 8,000 times. But none one has done it in a single day.

This week in Twin Falls, one man climbed the equivalent of Everest in 24 hours in his quest to become the most prolific BASE jumper ever.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Miles Daisher was in the middle of his 54th consecutive jump from the Perrine Bridge. It's a quest that began 19 hours earlier as Miles was working his way to an unofficial BASE jumping record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours.

"It's weird to think of him doing it all night long," said spectator Kathryn Reese. "I'm proud of him, and I think it's an awesome job to do."

But it isn't an easy job.

"He can do the jumps, but the climb is what's amazing," said Justin Boer, who's known Daisher for seven years.

Daisher had to make a 486-foot climb out of the Snake River Canyon after each jump.

"It's kinda my favorite part," he said, sarcastically, about the grueling climb.

By the time Miles reached 60 jumps, he had hiked enough to summit Mt. Everest from sea level, a height of more than 30,000 feet.

"He's gonna be pretty sore the next few days," said Reese.

To see what it's like to hurtle off the Perrine Bridge check out our 360 immersive view of what Daisher does that you are going to have to see to believe. NOTE: Chrome, Safari, or the YouTube app are recommended to get the immersive 360 experience. To get the full virtual reality experience, consider using a VR headset.

The record to beat was 61 jumps, set last year at Perrine Bridge by Denver resident Danny Weiland. Daisher, who moved to Twin Falls nine years ago, wanted to bring that record back home.

Since 1999, he has made this jump more than 3,000 times, and he once held the record at 57 jumps. Now 12 years older, Daisher reclaimed his record at 9:30 a.m., with an hour and a half to spare.

It was an impressive feat: 62 jumps from the Perrine Bridge in less than 24 hours.

His wife, Nikki, was waiting on the ground for the final flourish.

"Nice job, honey," she said as she hugged and kissed her tired and sweaty husband.

But Daisher wasn't about to stop there.

"Oh my gosh, we got an hour and a half (left)," he told the group. "Let's keep going, no?"

"Keep going," answered Nikki.

And he did. Daisher actually made 64 jumps in one day, the last one landing in the Snake River.

To see more 360 virtual reality videos, go to KTVB's YouTube channel and subscribe while you're there.

© 2017 KTVB-TV