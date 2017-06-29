3 WA wildfires are larger than the size of Seattle

A fire retardant drop over the Spartan Fire (Credit: Spartan Fire Facebook page)

SPOKANE, Wash - A wildfire burning in dry grasslands in central Washington state has grown dramatically.



The lightning-caused Sutherland fire, burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee, jumped from 16 square miles on Wednesday to 80.3 square miles on Thursday.

A Level 2 evacuation notice issued earlier for areas near Quincy and Monument Hill remain in effect. That means residents but be ready to leave at a moment's notice.



The state Department of Natural Resources says the fire is about 20 percent contained Thursday.

The nearby Spartan Fire is about 60 percent contained and is burning over 14 square miles. That fire threatened about 80 homes.

Air Quality Update June 29 2017: Air quality is good across Washington today despite increased fire size. #SutherlandCanyonFire #WaWildfire pic.twitter.com/DloeHnxuWw — SpartanFire2017 (@SpartanFire2017) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, a fire burning near Yakima, Washington, has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 20 homes, with the occupants of another 100 homes told to be ready to leave at any minute. That fire was 4.3 square miles.

The combined size of the three fires is 98.6 square miles. The city of Seattle is a shade under 84 square miles.

