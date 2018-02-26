King County Sheriff's deputies say the bodies of two teenaged snowshoers have been found near Snoqualmie Pass.

The teens were apparently killed by an avalanche on Sunday.

The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old males went snowshoeing at Alpental. Their parents called 911 when they didn't return home.

Search and rescue teams began searching for the teens at 8 a.m. Monday according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ryan Abbott.

The deaths of the teens means at least three people were killed by avalanches over the weekend. An Issaquah man died in another avalanche near Stampede Pass west of Cle Elum.

The Northwest Avalanche Center is reporting that the danger is 'considerable' in all of the Washington Cascades. Click here for the latest information...

