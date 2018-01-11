2 suspects charged with murder in death of Deputy Daniel McCartney

Pierce County Sheriff's Department deputy Daniel McCartney, as a member of the Hoquiam Police Department. (Credit: Hoquiam Police Department)

Pierce Co. prosecutors filed charges against two people in the death of Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney.

Frank William Pawul, 32, and Brenda Kaye Troyer, 52, now face charges of murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree. Pawul is also faces unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. A third suspect, Henry Carden, died at the scene.

McCartney was killed when he responded to a home-invasion robbery Sunday night. Three residents of a home at 20012 45th Ave. Ct. E. near Spanaway.

Investigators say the intruders held three adults and two children hostage with handguns and "bowie" style knives and demanded money. One resident escaped through a window and called 9-1-1 summoning McCartney.

McCartney arrived at approximately 11:33 p.m. and reported that he was pursuing the suspects. Not long after that, he called out, "Shots fired." Deputies found him when they arrived at the scene.

Bail is set at $5 million for Pawul and $2 million for Troyer.

Memorial services are scheduled for Deputy McCartney are scheduled for Wednesday, January 17.

© 2018 KING-TV