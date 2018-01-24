19 time felon arrested again for unlawful possession after fight

(Photo: Dept. of Corrections)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man with 19 prior felony convictions was arrested early Saturday morning after police were called to a fight in which someone fired two shots into the air near Riverside Avenue and Washington Street.

According to court documents, witnesses described the suspect and vehicle to police, who later stopped the car a few blocks away on Sprague. Officers reported they instructed the people in the car to put their hands outside of the windows, but the people in the car took at least 20 seconds to do so.

Officers said they then looked through the car after detaining the people in the vehicle. One officer found a black semi-automatic handgun underneath the front passenger seat behind a food wrapper.

Nathaniel J. Brown, 40, was arrested for first degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently out on bond.



