BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Forty hockey players broke a world record Monday morning for the longest game ever played and they did it to benefit Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

At 7:04 a.m. on Monday, the 11 Day Power Play became the longest game ever played.

A group of friends in Alberta previously owned the title with a total of 250 hours, 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

The game ended just before 8 a.m. and was followed by a closing ceremony.

Groups of six skaters with a goalie skated for four hours at a time. Every 60 minutes they got a ten-minute break.

They raised more than $1.2 million dollars for Roswell.

