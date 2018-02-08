KREM
Man killed in road rage incident on I-5

KING 5 February 08, 2018

Washington State Patrol says one person has died in a road rage incident on I-5 at the Pierce - King county border Thursday.

A female motorcyclist and a male driver reportedly got into an altercation after they pulled over to the shoulder of highway. Shots were fired and the male driver was struck. 

WSP said the man died a short time later.

It's not clear if the female motorcyclist stayed at the scene. 

More to follow.

