Washington State Patrol says one person has died in a road rage incident on I-5 at the Pierce - King county border Thursday.
A female motorcyclist and a male driver reportedly got into an altercation after they pulled over to the shoulder of highway. Shots were fired and the male driver was struck.
WSP said the man died a short time later.
It's not clear if the female motorcyclist stayed at the scene.
More to follow.
© 2018 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs