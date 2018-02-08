A male driver was shot after getting into an altercation with a female motorcyclist on I-5 in Pierce County. (Photo: KING)

Washington State Patrol says one person has died in a road rage incident on I-5 at the Pierce - King county border Thursday.

A female motorcyclist and a male driver reportedly got into an altercation after they pulled over to the shoulder of highway. Shots were fired and the male driver was struck.

WSP said the man died a short time later.

It's not clear if the female motorcyclist stayed at the scene.

More to follow.

