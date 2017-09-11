1 injured in Spokane car accident

SPOKANE, Wash.—Officers responded to a car versus tree collision on 23rd and High Drive Monday morning.
Authorities closed 21st through 23 while they investigate the scene.
Officers said the passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.
Reports said the driver fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to locate him and question him shortly after he fled.
