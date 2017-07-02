Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in S. Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho lottery officials said a lucky Idaho lottery player is about to get a million dollar surprise.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one winning ticket sold in Idaho matched all five of the first numbers from Saturday night’s $109.4 million Powerball draw and is worth $1 million.

Officials said the winning numbers are 19, 42, 45, 48, 53 and the Powerball is 16.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."

According to the release from lottery officials, there were over 5,200 winning Powerball tickets in Idaho from Saturday’s lottery. With no nationwide jackpot winner, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is now $121 million.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign the back of their tickets prior to presenting them for payment.

Last night's winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

© 2017 KREM-TV