Claire's pulling several products after asbestos found in makeup

We have a warning for anyone who shopped at Claire's this Christmas.
The accessories retailer is pulling 17 products off store shelves after some parents found tremolite asbestos, which is a carcinogen, in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
This is the list of nine products they are investigating. (See photos)
- Ultimate Mega Make Up Set -- code 71844
Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set -- code 76094
Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set -- code 11767
Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set -- code 20926
Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set -- code 97275
Mint Glitter Make Up Set -- code 74769
Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set -- code 21044
Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss -- code 97276
Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact -- code 26556
If you have any of these products, you can return it for a refund.
Earlier this year, asbestos was also linked to a product from Justice.
