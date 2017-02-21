KREM
Parking app company owes Spokane $80K

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 1:28 PM. PST February 21, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The QuickPay App no longer works for City of Spokane parking meters.

QuickPay owes the City of Spokane $80,000, which forced the City to break ties with the app company.

 

 

The City of Spokane is currently looking for a new vendor to replace the parking app. Officials said they expect to have a temporary replacement in the two to three weeks.

Meantime, people parking downtown will need to carry coins or a credit card to pay the meter and avoid a parking ticket. 

