Nevada dispensaries make millions in first weekend

KUSA - They crunched the numbers... or maybe they smoked them? (just kidding) In just their first weekend of legalization, Nevada dispensaries made millions.

According to the Nevada Dispensary Association, $3-5 million was generated in the opening weekend.

At 12:01 a.m. on July 1, legal marijuana was available to the public and to tourists in Nevada. Just two days ago, folks stood in line outside dispensaries that night.

Nevada Senator Tick Segerblom even stated Nevada would be the "gold standard for marijuana" and that they are "the new Amsterdam" and "the new Denver".

Not so sure about that last one, but Nevada is joining the party that Coloradans and people in Washington, Oregon and Alaska have been a part of the last few years.

Nevada governor Brian Sandoval budgeted $69 million in revenue from recreational marijuana sales over the next 2 years. If they stay at this rate, $3-5 million every weekend, that's about $208 million in just the first year.

