Local restaurant charging minimum wage fee on each bill

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A restaurant on the north side of town is charging a minimum wage fee after a law went into effect that raised the Washington minimum wage to $11.

Waddell’s Pub and Grille North is charging a service charge of 3 percent on each bill, they said, instead of being forced to raise their prices.

The owners have named it the “minimum wage fee.”

“What happens with the 3 percent charge is it goes directly back into the house,” explained Amy Hein, the house manager.

She explained with the new law, they are not allowed to pool their tips at the end of the night to “tip out” the kitchen staff. With the new service charge, they are making sure kitchen staff get tipped out too.

“So that’s just our way of giving it back to the house,” she said.

Hein said they have seen both negative and positive reactions from the community.

“Most people say they’d rather have a charge of 3 percent rather than have each item go up by a dollar,” Hein said. “Overall, across the entire city, all of those services are being increased by a dollar amount.”

For clarity, Waddell’s Neighborhood Pub on the South Hill said they were not charging a minimum wage fee.

