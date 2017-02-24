Local Airbnb hosts earned millions in 2016

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local Airbnb hosts earned millions of dollars in supplemental income in 2016.

Airbnb is a hospitality service that enables people to list or rent short-term lodging. Hosts in Spokane earned a combined $1.2 million in supplemental income, while Coeur d’Alene hosts earned a combined $1.1 million throughout last year.

According to Airbnb, Spokane hosts welcomed 13,500 guest arrivals in 2016, a 138% growth over the year before. Coeur d’Alene welcomed 8,600 visitors.

Spokane is the fifth most popular city for home sharing in Washington. According to Airbnb, the average host in Spokane earns $5,500 sharing their home for 47 nights per year. The majority of hosts are sharing their primary residence and 38% list a private room or shared space in their own. The fasted growing demographic nationally among Airbnb hosts are senior women.

