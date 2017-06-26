Idaho included in class-action lawsuit against CenturyLink

CenturyLink file image (Photo: KUSA)

BOISE - A class-action lawsuit against CenturyLink has added customers in Idaho to its list of complainants.

Los Angeles law firm Geragos & Geragos said they planned to file the Idaho class-action complaint Sunday evening. Attorney Ben Meiselas tells KTVB that Idaho consumers were hit particularly hard "by false billing, followed by unlawful collection activity on the false charges."

The suit has already been filed in Washington, California, Nevada, and Oregon.

The claim argues that CenturyLink billed customers for services they never wanted, billed customers more than what was quoted, charged early termination fees when customers canceled those services, and then reported them to collection agencies if they didn't pay.

Meiselas says his firm has received thousands of emails and calls from Idahoans.

"They are represented in the Idaho class action lawsuit," Meiselas said. "CenturyLink is not going to get away with defrauding consumers the way it has in the past."

The suit requests that any CenturyLink customers from 2013 to present be eligible for reimbursement.

The suit is the latest against the telecom company in a number of states. According to the suit, damages could range from $600 million to $12 billion, based on CenturyLink's 5.9 million subscribers.

Former CenturyLink employee Heidi Heiser filed suit against the company earlier this month alleging she was fired after raising concerns about other employees signing customers up for accounts without authorization. Heiser claims she was fired after telling CEO Glen Post on a company message board about the customers being defrauded. CenturyLink said it was investigating.

We have reached out to CenturyLink for comment on the Idaho lawsuit, but they have yet to respond.

A similar suit was filed in Washington state on Friday. CenturyLink spokesperson Mark Molzen told KING 5 in a statement:

"Unfortunately, these types of opportunistic follow-on claims are not unexpected. The fact that a law firm is trying to leverage a wrongful termination suit into a putative class action lawsuit, does not change our original position. Our employees know that if they have any concerns about ethics or compliance issues, we have an Integrity Line in place, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our former employee did not make a report to the Integrity Line and our leadership team was not aware of the alleged matter until the lawsuit was filed. The allegations made by our former employee are completely inconsistent with our company policies, culture and Unifying Principles, which include honesty and integrity. We take these allegations seriously and are diligently investigating this matter."

Customers interested in joining the lawsuit can contact Geragos & Geragos law firm.

